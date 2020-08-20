'Abortion is a blessing' billboards in East Texas draw criticism, vandalism

MARSHALL, Texas — At least four billboard ads proclaiming "Abortion is a Blessing" have recently appeared in four East Texas towns, with anti-abortion advocates decrying the signs and planning rallies to voice opposition.

The billboards, paid for by the Austin-based Lilith Fund and owned by Lamar Advertising, went up in Marshall, Carthage, Waskom and Rusk and display a message that “Abortion is a blessing. My decision to have an abortion was guided by my faith and my love for my family. Lilithfund.org/blessing."