x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tyler's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tyler, Texas | CBS19.tv

Local News

'Abortion is a blessing' billboards in East Texas draw criticism, vandalism

"Per policy, we do not accept or reject copy based on our agreement or disagreement with the views expressed," Lamar Advertising said in a statement.
Credit: Stella Wieser/Panola Watchman Photo

MARSHALL, Texas — At least four billboard ads proclaiming "Abortion is a Blessing" have recently appeared in four East Texas towns, with anti-abortion advocates decrying the signs and planning rallies to voice opposition.

The billboards, paid for by the Austin-based Lilith Fund and owned by Lamar Advertising, went up in Marshall, Carthage, Waskom and Rusk and display a message that “Abortion is a blessing. My decision to have an abortion was guided by my faith and my love for my family. Lilithfund.org/blessing."

Two of the billboards, according to the company, were vandalized this week.

Read more from CBS19's newspaper partner, the Longview News-Journal.

Related Articles

Related Articles