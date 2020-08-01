STARRVILLE, Texas —

Residents who live near Sanderson Farm Poultry Plant's Chicken Farm are concerned with a huge amount of flies and a rancid smell.

Lionel Clouatre, a Starville resident, says he bought his home six years ago as an escape from the outside world. However, the last six months has been anything but that.

"When you work all your life hard [to] earn stuff, you come out here and smell that kind of stuff, that's not good," Clouatre said. "I bought this place to enjoy the few years I got left. "

Clouatre's says in the past several months, Sanderson Farm Poultry Plant's chicken farms began popping up around his neighborhood.

"It's a pretty bad smell," Clouatre explained. "Terrible smell I been around some pretty bad smells in my life, but it's pretty rough."

Clourate says the foul odor is not the only thing the chicken farms bought with it. Flies have been swarming his property.

KYTX

"Something's gotta be done. Neighbors need to get together. Let's get this nipped in the bud before it gets out of control," Clouatre said.

Darren Patterson, who lives down the road from Clouatre, echoed the same concerns.

"Flies all over the screens on the outside, flies in the house. It was a mess," Darren Patterson said. "We've never made such a sport of killing flies."

Along with Clouatre, he too noticed a problem about six months ago during the summer months.

"We probably kill about 10 to 20 a day that make it into the house," Patterson explained.

Other neighbors closer to the Sanderson Farms Plant says, traffic on their street is loud and chaotic.

According to a neighbor who lives less than 100 yards away from the plant, the company has offered to buy out his home and others around him.

As far as those who live closer to the chicken farms, they are still looking for a change.

"I would like to see better control of the people who own the chicken house," Patterson said. "I don't know what kind of regulations they're dealing with but it seems like they could be a little bit better neighbors to the folks that were here before they put the chicken house in."

CBS 19 reached out to Sanderson Farms and a Smith County Commissioner for a comment and have not heard back from them.