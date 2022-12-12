Academy and Tyler PD partner up to give local families a holiday shopping spree

A $5,000 donation was distributed between five families to cross off some things on their Christmas list.

TYLER, Texas — The holidays came early for five lucky East Texas families as they were given a special shopping spree through a partnership between the Tyler Police Department and Academy.

Randy Smiley, who is the store director of Academy in Tyler, made a $5,000 donation to the Tyler Police Department’s Blue Santa Program.

"Everybody has to have some kind of Christmas, right?," asked Smiley.

That $5,000 was distributed between five families in need and they were given a holiday shopping spree to get whatever they wanted from shoes to clothes to bikes.

Among the five families was the family of fallen officer Smith County Sheriff's Office Deputy Lorenzo Bustos, who was killed while on duty in late July. As this will be their first Christmas without their father, Tyler Mayor Don Warren spent time with the family while they were shopping.

"We really just connected and smiled and played ball in the aisle and had a fun time, it was a special time with that family," Warren said.

Another family who participated in the event was the Surall family, who thought of this shopping spree as a blessing to them.

"It actually means a lot because they were actually wondering what they would get for Christmas but God works in different ways," said Maykayle Surall.

For these families who are going through hard times, this is a holiday that they will never forget.

"Just seeing the smiles, it’s what Christmas is all about," Warren said.