TRAFFIC ALERT: Accident closes westbound, outside lane of Loop 323 at Old Jacksonville Highway

All traffic is also closed to vehicles turning left onto the loop from Old Jacksonville Highway.

TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Department was dispatched to a one vehicle accident at the intersection of Old Jacksonville Highway and WSW Loop 323 Tuesday afternoon.

According to officials, a utility pole was struck and is hanging towards the Loop.

At this time the westbound, outside lane of Loop 323 at Old Jacksonville Highway is closed to traffic.

Traffic will also be closed for vehicles turning left onto the Loop from Old Jacksonville Highway.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area as it will be some time before the pole can be replaced.