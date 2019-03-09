LUFKIN, Texas — A 75-year-old truck driver and his passenger were uninjured after their 18-wheeler overturned on State Highway 103 near Lufkin.

According to DPS, the crash happened at about 2:05 p.m. on SH 103, six miles outside of Lufkin.

DPS says 75-year-old Charlie Johnson Jr. was driving the truck east when the vehicle began to veer outside the eastbound lane. Johnson attempted to correct the truck's path causing it to jackknife. The trailer overturned as a result of the crash.

Johnson and his unidentified passenger were not seriously injured in the crash.