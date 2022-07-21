x
Accused capital rioters, prosecutors argue strategies in court filings

Carthage resident Alex Harkrider and Longview resident Ryan Nichols each face multiple federal charges in relation to their conduct at the Capitol that day.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Editor's Note: The attached video is from January 2021.

The President told me to do it.

That could be one defense a Carthage man jailed in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot in Washington, D.C., might use.

Read more from our news partners, the Longview News-Journal

