Twerking demonstration causes drama during hearing on lawsuit against new Texas bill

Senate Bill 12 bans sexual performances in front of children and is set to go into effect on Sept. 1.

HOUSTON — On Monday, a federal judge heard arguments over an American Civil Liberties Union lawsuit filed in opposition to Senate Bill 12, which bans sexually oriented performances in front of children.

There was some drama in the downtown Houston federal courtroom when twerking was demonstrated during an argument against the bill.

Critics said it overreaches and targets drag shows while supporters said they want to protect children from sexually explicit performances in public.

The ACLU sued for a permanent injunction against the bill. They're hoping to stop the law from going into effect on Sept. 1 and have also declared it to be unconstitutional.

The ACLU is representing five plaintiffs that include drag performers, businesses and gay pride groups. They argue that the bill is too broad and violates free speech. They said it could also be used to ban Broadway shows and cheerleading in addition to attacking drag shows. The plaintiffs said that drag is art, healing and satire -- not sexual.

The Woodlands Pride president testified that without their drag performers, the same messages couldn't be made. They said drag is an inherent part of the LGBTQ community and noted that their pride event has kid zones that are kept away from the stage.

Conservative group Texas Value filed an amicus brief in support of SB 12.

During Monday's hearing, the state asked plaintiffs about costumes, prosthetics and physical contact with audience members during shows.

Business owners who violate the law could be fined up to $10,000 and performers could face a fine and up to a year in jail.

The state will call witnesses to the stand on Tuesday.