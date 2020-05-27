TYLER, Texas — The American Civil Liberties Union has withdrawn its lawsuit against seven cities in Texas that have enacted ordinances outlawing abortion within city limits. Each of these seven cities has also proclaimed itself a “Sanctuary City for the Unborn,” joining a movement spreading across the state of Texas.

The American Civil Liberties Union announced Feb. 25 it had filed a lawsuit on behalf of the Lilith Fund and the TEA (Texas Equal Access) Fund to challenge abortion ban ordinances passed in seven East Texas cities. The cities named in the lawsuit were the cities of Waskom, Naples, Joaquin, Tenaha, Rusk, Gary and Wells. The lawsuit was dropped on Tuesday.

The ACLU’s decision to withdraw its lawsuit comes after those cities amended the ordinance. The lawsuit noted that both groups are labeled “criminal entities” under the abortion ordinances. It accused the ordinances of being unconstitutional and violating the abortion funds’ rights to free expression and association under the First Amendment.

