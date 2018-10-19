ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas — A deep East Texas man has been arrested after officials say he threatened to kill his son.

According to the Angelina County Sheriff's Office, deputies arrested William Glen Drysdale, 55, of Lufkin, for aggravated assault-threat with a deadly weapon.

On Thursday, around 6:10 p.m., authorities responded to a residence in the 700 block of North Highway 59, on reports of a disturbance between a father and son.

When law enforcement arrived on scene, they learned Drysdale had threatened to kill his son while pointing a shotgun at him. The ACSO says Drysdale had locked himself in a camper on the property.

After multiple attempts, deputies were finally able to convince Drysdale to exit the trailer.

When he was taken into custody, officials say Drysdale was found with a 12-gauge shotgun, a .243 Winchester rifle and a 9mm handgun inside the camper. All were loaded with a chambered round in each. Deputies also found 1.5 ounces of marijuana.

According to the ACSO, Drysdale was also arrested on October 11, for deadly conduct after allegedly pointing a BB gun at passing motorists. He was released the same day on $1,500 bond.

Drysdale was booked into the Angelina County Jail. His bond has not been set.

