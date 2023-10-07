Actor, mental health advocate Sean Astin speaks at Peace of Mind Luncheon

TYLER, Texas — Guest speaker and actor Sean Astin, best known for his roles in 'Rudy,' 'The Goonies,' 'Lord of the Rings' and 'Stranger Things 2,' spoke about mental health at the annual Peace of Mind Luncheon hosted Tuesday. The event was hosted by Mosaic Counseling Centers of East Texas and held at the W.T. Brookshire Conference Center in Tyler.
In addition to Astin’s talk, Mosaic Counseling honored Dr. David Teegarden with the 2023 C.C. "Pinky" Baker Jr. Person of Courage Award.
Attendees cheered when Astin appeared on stage. KLTV manager Pat Stacey sat down with Astin for a candid talk.
