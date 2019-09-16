TYLER, Texas — An actress seen by millions of children around the world returned to her home town of Tyler today.

Phyllis Cicero is a John Tyler graduated and later went on to play Stella the Storyteller from 'Barney & Friends.'

Cicero met with friends and fans Monday at the Tyler Public Library.

Following her time with 'Barney," Cicero has become a stage actor, director and master teaching artist with Disney. However, she says 'Barney' is a highlight of her career.

"Just a stunning place to work," Cicero remembered. "From education, to production, to direction, to the kids themselves, it was really, really, really well run organization."

Cicero credits the teachers she had in Tyler that helped take her so far in her career.