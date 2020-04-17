NET Health has confirmed a new case of COVID-19 for Van Zandt County, bringing the total to twelve.
According to health officials, this is community-spread case. The patient is at home in isolation.
Below is a full list of confirmed COVID-19 in East Texas:
- Anderson County - 6
- Angelina County - 23
- Bowie County - 71, 5 deaths
- Camp County - 6
- Cass County - 8
- Cherokee County - 9, 1 death
- Franklin County - 1
- Gregg County - 50
- Harrison County - 41, 4 deaths
- Henderson County - 12
- Hopkins County - 4
- Houston County - 0
- Lamar County - 8
- Morris County - 3
- Nacogdoches County - 72, 6 deaths
- Panola County - 33, 3 deaths
- Polk County - 14
- Rains County - 2
- Rusk County - 27, 1 death
- San Augustine County - 14, 1 death
- Shelby County - 51
- Smith County - 116, 2 deaths
- Titus County - 8
- Trinity County - 7
- Upshur County - 9
- Van Zandt County - 12, 1 death
- Wood County - 6