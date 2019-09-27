NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas — The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office has filed an additional charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child on Mark Thompson.

According to the sheriff's office's, a warrant was original obtained for Thompson, 34, for sexual assault of a child a 2nd degree felony.

The sheriff’s office says they received a Crime Stoppers tip that led authorities to Thompson at a motel located on South Street in Nacogdoches.

Thompson was booked into the Nacogdoches County Jail. He was later charged with 8 more counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

During the investigation, investigators say they learned of a third child victim.

A forensic interview was conducted with the victim along with other supporting witness testimony. According to investigators, they developed probable cause for the arrest warrant that was issued Sept. 27.

Thompson was served with the warrant at the Nacogdoches County Jail and he has yet to be arraigned on the newest charge.

Thompson remains in the Nacogdoches County Jail with a bond set at $6,750,000

Two other suspects that have been arrested in this case, Frankie Dale Mealer, 45, and Kelli Goodin, 33. Both remain in the Nacogdoches County Jail.

Mealer’s bond has been set at $3 million for four counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child. Goodin's bond has been set at $60,000 for hindering apprehension of a fugitive and two counts of failure to report a felony, a class A misdemeanor.