"Serve and Protect": Additional firefighters, equipment key part of city's proposed budget

The 2022 budget equals a total cost of about $212 million for operations and capital improvements.

TYLER, Texas — The 2022 budget for the city of Tyler is formed on the theme "called to serve and protect." This theme was evident in the public hearing for the 2022 budget at Wednesday’s meeting where the city proposed the addition of two more firefighters along with new equipment.

"This budget continues our tradition of responsible government spending while accounting for our residents' needs for state-of-the-art public safety services," said Tyler Mayor Don Warren. "It rebuilds and enhances public safety as we come out of the pandemic. It also ensures those who keep us safe have the tools to stay safe while on the job."

The 2022 budget equals a total cost of about $212 million for operations and capital improvements.

With the safety and responsiveness to citizens' needs in mind, the fire and police funding makes up the largest portion of spending from the general fund budget in 2022. Of that spending, $20,221,548 went towards the Tyler Fire Department.