Longview Mayor Andy Mack has issued additional orders for precautionary measures to be taken by residents and businesses to help prevent the spread of the new coronavirus. The orders are set to take effect at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, April 8.

Under the orders, businesses are required to have an assigned safety monitor. Businesses must also limit occupancy within their stores to five persons per 1000 square feet, with a maximum of 450 people. Households should limit the number of people going to retail stores.

Playgrounds will be closed at city parks but green space at parks remains open. Mayor Mack warned that overcrowding of city parks may cause them to close as well in the future.

The mayor also recommends residents to wear masks or cover their faces when outside their residences. Additionally, residents are encouraged to maintain a voluntary curfew from 10 p.m. - 5 a.m.

Gov. Abbott’s statewide order limiting non-essential business remains in effect for the city of Longview.

