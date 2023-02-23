SCHOOL: Additional security to be on Whitehouse ISD campus after high school student taken into custody for 'false alarm' threat

The report through the system was made six minutes following the alleged threat.

WHITEHOUSE, Texas — A Whitehouse High School student has been taken into custody after making an alleged "false alarm" threat on Wednesday.

According to WISD, around 1:52 p.m., the district received an anonymous tip through the district's Say Something reporting system, and school officials, along with the Whitehouse Police Department, began investigating the matter.

"The safety of our school community is one of our foundational beliefs," WISD superintendent Dr. Chris Moran said. "When it comes to safety, we will not tolerate threatening comments. Apparently, the students feel the same way. We love one another, and will speak up when another person threatens our safety."

The district says at no time were students or staff in immediate danger.