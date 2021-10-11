ADELE: ONE NIGHT ONLY tonight on CBS19 at 7:30PM

The special will include some of Adele’s chart-topping hits, in addition to several never-before-heard songs.

TYLER, Texas — CBS will present ADELE ONE NIGHT ONLY, a new primetime special welcoming back the superstar performer with an extraordinary concert performance that includes the earliest opportunity to hear her first new material in six years.

The two-hour event will be broadcast Sunday from 7:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. on the CBS19.

ADELE ONE NIGHT ONLY is produced by Fulwell 73 Productions and Onward Productions in association with Harpo Productions. Executive producers are Ben Winston, Adele, Jonathan Dickins and Raj Kapoor.

In addition, the special will feature an exclusive interview with Adele by Oprah Winfrey from her rose garden, in Adele’s first televised wide-ranging conversation about her new album, the stories behind the songs, life after divorce, weight loss and raising her son.