Adidas dropping Patrick Mahomes signature shoe Aug. 23

"I’ve dreamed about this since I was a little kid," Mahomes said. "[This has been] years in the making, [and I'm] excited to officially unveil my signature shoe."

You may not be able to throw the ball like NFL superstar and Whitehouse native Patrick Mahomes, but you can dress like him.

On Monday, Mahomes announced his signature shoe with Adidas, the Mahomes 1 Impact FLX, would drop Aug. 23. The shoes will cost $130.

I’ve dreamed about this since I was a little kid. Years in the making, excited to officially unveil my signature shoe — Mahomes 1 Impact FLX. This is just the beginning. Go Time🚦8.23.21 ⏰ @adidasFballUS pic.twitter.com/XkOAFAubyy — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) August 16, 2021

Mahomes' logo features an interlocking P and M in the shape of gladiator mask.

"The gladiator mask in my logo represents the mindset of making an impact every single day," Mahomes said.

Other items that will be available for purchase in Mahomes' collection:

Short-sleeved t-shirt - $30

Long-sleeved t-shirt - $45

Skull wrap headband - $16

Hoodie - $70

Shorts - $50

Joggers - $60

"My hope is that anyone who wears my collection is able to have a mindset of loving what they do, competing every single day and enjoying it with their family, friends and teammates," Mahomes said.