Administrator: Smith County saw an average turnout in the November election

The turnout for this election was a bit higher than the 6,077 people who voted in 2017, but not as high as the 17,710 people who voted in 2019.

TYLER, Texas — Although last week's turnout was pretty standard for a constitutional amendments election, Smith County Elections Administrator Michelle Allcon said she was pleased with the amount of voters who cast a ballot on Election Day.

Out of 148,949 registered voters, 10,831 (7.27%) cast their ballot. Unofficial results show voters passed the eight constitutional amendments and a countywide road and bridge bond for $45 million.

Allcon said more voters cast ballots on Election Day than all of those cast during early voting. Out of the 20 voting locations open, five of them saw 700 or more voters.

“I did not have high hopes for Election Day and it went a lot better than I thought it would, turnout wise," she said, adding a higher overall turnout would've been ideal.