Adult arrested after allegedly threatening North Texas elementary school, officials say

HUDSON OAKS, Texas — An adult was arrested after allegedly making a threat against a Parker County elementary school on Wednesday, school officials said.

Officials at Mary Martin Elementary School in Hudson Oaks sent a note to parents saying the situation had been resolved.

Earlier Wednesday, police received "information of an alleged threat made by an adult against our campus," the school note said to parents.

Police "immediately launched an investigation that ultimately resulted in an arrest" Wednesday afternoon.

Weatherford police commander Stewart Chalmers told WFAA that the threat didn't happen on school property, though Hudson Oaks police were handling the investigation.

More information about the alleged incident was not released. Officials also have not release the suspect's name or the charges they are facing.

Mary Martin is located in Hudson Oaks but is part of the Weatherford Independent School District.

School officials told parents that extra police presence will be at the school this week, along with other Weatherford ISD schools. The added presence was out of precaution following the shooting in Uvalde, where 19 students and two school staffers were killed Tuesday.

Other North Texas schools have heightened their police presence this week, in the wake of the Uvalde shooting.

There have also been several instances of security incidents at schools.