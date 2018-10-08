TYLER — It's been around for decades now and East Texas school teachers have made the trip to Tyler to decorate their classrooms with school supplies found inside the doors of the Adventures in Learning store.

"We're one of the largest educational supply stores in all of East Texas and it's a shame that it might not be here anymore," owner Sandra Kirkpatrick said.

Unless someone buys it, the store will close its doors August 25th. The store has been in business for 26 years and Kirkpatrick has owned it for 11 years. She said its time for her to focus on family.

"I came to work here in 1994 as the bookkeeper, became the manager in 1997 and then in 2007 my husband and I purchased it," Kirkpatrick said.

Teachers would visit the store every year to decorate their classrooms.

"I don't come every year, I come every day almost," Betty Harrison, a retired teacher, said.

Kirkpatrick said the best part of owning Adventures in Learning was working with her daughters and the friendships she'd made with all the customers.

"They know us by name, we walk in they feel like it's family," Harrison said.

The educational supply store brought in teachers from all over East Texas.

"It's the only really teacher supply place between Dallas and Shreveport and it's really of substance and so all the teachers in this area have come to rely on this store and we're heartbroken," Harrison said.

Kirkpatrick said when she bought the store, she hoped her daughters would one day take over.

"It was just something I thought we might possibly pass on to our children, but that's not happening," Kirkpatrick said. "They are not ready in their stage of life to take over."

While Kirpatrick said she is sad to see the store close she still is hopeful.

"We still have a few people that inquired since we announced we were closing, so I still have a glimmer of hope."

