AEP Foundation donates to East Texas Food Bank, others

KILGORE, Texas — The AEP Foundation, at the recommendation of SWEPCO, is donating $100,000 to help local communities affected by the June 16 supercell storm that caused catastrophic damage across the Ark-La-Tex.

“We know our communities depend on us, and our crews worked tirelessly to rebuild our energy delivery system following this unannounced and unprecedented storm,” said Brett Mattison, SWEPCO President and COO. “We’re grateful to all our community partners for the important role they’ve played throughout this storm response and are hopeful this donation from the American Electric Power Foundation will offer help when its needed most.”