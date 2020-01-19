TYLER, Texas — The Kansas City Chiefs (12-4) are going head-to-head with the Tennessee Titans (9-7) in the AFC Championship.
The Chiefs will look to their superb aerial game, spearheaded by Whitehouse native Patrick Mahomes, to combat the Titans' ground game, led by Derrick Henry.
In November, the Titans defeated the Chiefs 35-32.
Kickoff is slated for 2:05 p.m. only on CBS19.
