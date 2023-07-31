Age should not affect the top presidential candidates, experts say

Experts say that President Biden and Donald Trump could retain their physical and mental abilities until 2029.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There's a common concern amongst voters regarding the age of the current top candidates for the 2024 presidential election. However, experts say that the ages of President Joe Biden, 80, and Donald Trump, 77, should not affect their ability to run the country.

These two men have demanding schedules, whether they're in office or not. On top of that, their doctors say both of them partake in healthy habits, like avoiding smoking and excessive drinking.

However, many voters still have concerns about their age.

According to a poll by the Washington Post, only one-third of Americans believe that Biden is mentally sharp enough to hold office. According to the same poll, only about half believe Trump is mentally capable of being president again.

Four experts agree that the two men can retain their physical and mental abilities all the way up to 2029, as long as neither of them face serious illness or injury.

