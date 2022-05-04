Power outage affecting 4,500 residents, traffic lights near Downtown Tyler

ONCOR is assessing the issue and hopes to have power restored by 10:30 a.m.

TYLER, Texas — A power outage near Downtown Tyler is affecting residents and traffic lights.

According to the Tyler Police Department, about 4,500 residents are without power near the affected area.

The traffic lights are out at many intersections from Broadway and Elm -- to Broadway and Front -- and Front and Palace.

Officers are currently deploying mobile stop signs to the affected intersections.