AFFIDAVIT: East Texas man made 10-year-old touch him inappropriately in Tyler hotel room

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — **WARNING: Some of the information below is graphic in nature. Please use discretion while reading.

An East Texas man is behind bars on $2 million bond for indecency with a child by sexual contact and abandoning/endangering a child/criminal negligence.

According to Smith County judicial records, Cody Carrell, 41, of Texarkana, was booked into the Smith County Jail on Monday.

According go the probable cause affidavit, on July 14, 2020, an indecency with a child case was forwarded to the Tyler Police Department (TPD) from the Bowie County Sheriff's Office (BCSO).

Per the BCSO, on June 23, 2020, a deputy responded to CASA for Children in Texarkana in reference to the sexual assault of a 10-year-old girl.

According to the affidavit, the victim was with Carrell at a Tyler hotel around March 19, 2020. The affidavit states Carrell said he had "built-up pressure" and needed the child's help "releasing it." The affidavit states the child was then made to touch Carrell's genitalia. The suspect reportedly said he was under the influence of ecstasy and cocaine at the time of the incident, according to the affidavit.

Carrell was indicted for the crimes on Thursday, Oct. 1, in the Smith County 114th District Court.

If Carrell is able to post his bond, he must abide by the following guidelines:

Not use, possess or consume alcohol or illegal narcotics;

Submit to weekly drug tests;

Have no contact with any minor children unless two other adults are present;

Do not supervise or participate in any program that includes participants 17 and younger;

Do not go within 500 feet of a premise where children normally gather; and

Do not accept employment that will bring him in direct contact with minor children without written permission from the court.