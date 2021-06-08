AFFIDAVIT: Ex-Smith County elections administrator was a 'bully'

Denise Hernandez, 54, of Athens, was booked into the Smith County Jail on June 1 on two assault charges after she turned herself into authorities.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Employees of former Smith County Elections Administrator Denise Hernandez, who is accused of giving workers colon cleanser they believed was an energy drink, claim she was a “bully” in several incidents, according to police documents obtained by the Tyler Morning Telegraph.

Hernandez, 54, of Athens, was booked into the Smith County Jail on June 1 on two assault charges after she turned herself into authorities. She released on bonds totaling $20,000.

The Smith County Sheriff’s Office said two workers reported that on April 27 Hernandez placed colon cleanser in their drinks without their knowledge and without regard for “their pre-existing medical conditions,” according to the arrest affidavit.