SMITH COUNTY, Texas — A Houston man was recently arrested for allegedly using a skimming device at a Tyler gas station pump.

Yoelvis Herrera Frometa, 31, was charged with unlawful interception or use of electronic communication. He was booked into the Smith County Jail Dec. 9, according to jail records.

He remains in jail with a $1 million bond.

