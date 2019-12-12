TYLER, Texas — A Smith County Emergency Services District No. 2 employee, while on duty, allegedly uploaded several pornographic images of male and female minors to Snapchat, including children between the ages of 2 and 7, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

Silas Franks, 25, of Terrell, was booked into the Smith County Jail Friday on a charge of possession or promotion of child pornography, and a $250,000 bond was set, according to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s office investigators received information Oct. 8 from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) about a possible child pornography case, according to a news release.

