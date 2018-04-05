UPDATE: According to Williams' arrest affidavit, not only was he in a sexual relationship with a student for more than seven months, but he was also a preacher at the church she attends.

The two exchanged texts and phone calls from early fall of 2017 to early May 2018.

Authorities were also told that she and Williams had sex in his home on several occasions beginning in April 2018.

According to the student's father, Williams was a close and "trusted" family friend.

The Longview Police Department arrested 25-year-old Longview ISD employee, Richard Leland Williams Jr. on Friday after authorities discovered his involvement in an improper relationship at Longview High School.

According to the Longview Police Department, they were notified of that relationship on Wednesday.

The school administration was also told and helped the Longview police officers identify the victim and Williams, Jr.

Authorities informed child's parent, and detectives conducted an investigation.

In a post on Facebook, Longview ISD said that Williams Jr. was a textbook clerk who was hired in August 2017.

Dennis Williams, Assistant Superintendent of Pupil Services said, "We are confident in our partners at the Longview Police Department. We know the family is in good hands, and that the matter will be handled with the utmost care and concern for the student's well-being."

An arrest warrant was issued for Williams Jr., and he was taken into custody for sexual assault of a child.

The district has placed him on administrative leave, pending an investigation.

Currently, Williams Jr. is being held on a $100,000 bond.

