AFFIDAVIT: Suspect didn't care about killing victims, unborn child after ramming truck into trailer in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Officials say a man admitted to intentionally ramming a trailer with his vehicle killing his ex-girlfriend and another man last week in Smith County.

According to the Smith County Sheriff's Office, David Joshua Reed, 40, of Lindale, admitted to intentionally ramming his truck into a trailer home occupied by the two victims, a man and a woman. Reed has been charged with capital murder with a bond of $1,000,000.

It was later determined Reed had previously been in a relationship with the female victim.

The victims have been identified as Shelby Duarte, 23, of Edgewood, and Timothy Nelson, 43, of Lindale.

According to Sgt. Larry Christian, the bodies were located at a residence in the 19000 block of Jim Hogg Road (County Road 431) near Lindale around 1 a.m. on Wednesday.

Upon their arrival, it was found that a pickup truck had run off the roadway and struck a small travel trailer. It was initially believed to be a traffic accident and an investigation was initiated by DPS.

Officials say the pickup was still running, but unoccupied. Through information obtained at the scene, law enforcement found that a man had left the area on foot.

Duarte was flown to a Tyler hospital where she later died. Smith County Precinct 5 Justice of the Peace Jon Johnson responded to the scene and pronounced Nelson dead. Their bodies were sent for autopsy.

According to the arrest affidavit, Reed is currently also a suspect in a other of cases related to Duarte. According to the document, those cases include a kidnapping and assault which are being investigated by the Lindale Police Department.

Friends of Reed say the suspect was distraught because he had recently found out that Duarte was possibly pregnant

The affidavit states Reed admitted to ramming the trailer with his truck with the intent to kill Duarte and Nelson. Reed said Duarte told him she was pregnant with his child.

Reed claimed Duarte would text him saying she would come back to him, although she was still with Nelson, the affidavit states. When he found out she was again at Nelson's house, the affidavit states Reed left Duarte a voicemail that said, "You reap what you sow, I' will see you in Hell." Reed said he then began to drive toward the trailer at a high rate of speed while opening a propane tank. According to the affidavit, Reed said he did not care anymore and also knew he'd be killing his unborn child.