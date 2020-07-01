TYLER, Texas — The man accused of murdering a Tyler woman and leaving the body in the trunk of her vehicle allegedly confessed, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

A Tyler police sergeant found the body of Leslie Michelle Gamino, 42, of Tyler, in the trunk of a Volkswagen Jetta at about 12:55 a.m. Saturday in the parking lot of the Townhouse Motel, 2420 E. Gentry Parkway, according to a news release.

Johnny Bradley Orsburn, 39, of Tyler, was detained after the body was found and is being held in Smith County Jail on a murder charge with a $1 million bond set, according to Smith County judicial records.

You can read about this story from our news partners at the Tyler Morning Telegraph.