Affidavit: Tyler man jailed for grabbing 7-year-old by neck, throwing him into room

Jonathan Wade Fargey, 29, was charged with injury to a child with intention to cause bodily injury on Monday.
Credit: Smith County Jail records

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — A Tyler man remains in the Smith County Jail on a charge in connection with striking a 7-year-old and grabbing him by the neck to throw him into another room, according to police documents. 

Jonathan Wade Fargey, 29, was charged with injury to a child with intention to cause bodily injury on Monday. He remains in jail on a $250,000 bond. 

In an arrest affidavit, a Tyler Police Department officer said he was dispatched Sunday to an emergency room clinic for a report of a 7-year-old boy being assaulted by a man inside their residence. 

