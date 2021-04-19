AFFIDAVIT: Tyler man sexually assaulted Alabama teen while she was hidden in his bedroom

Daniel Dylan Skipworth, 19, is being held in the Smith County Jail on $650,000 bond.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — A Tyler man is behind bars accused of multiple sexual-related crimes with a child.

According to Smith County judicial records, Daniel Dylan Skipworth, 19, of Tyler, was taken into custody on Saturday on the following charges:

Resisting arrest

Kidnapping

Trafficking of a child to engage in sexual conduct

Aggravated sexual assault of a child

Tyler Police Department Public Information Office Andy Erbaugh says the police department received a tip at 5 p.m. Saturday from the FBI about a kidnapping victim possibly being held at a residence in the 3600 block of Woods Blvd.

Erbaugh said officers met with Skipworth and after searching his home they found the 13-year-old girl.

According to the arrest warrant obtained by CBS19, officials received a tip of a 13-year-old from Florence, Alabama, who went missing from her foster family's home on Thursday, April 15.

Cell phone information determined the child left the Florence around 5:36 a.m. on Thursday. Investigators were also able to figure out the girl was traveling with another person with a cell phone number later determined to belong to Skipworth.

Officials were able to determine Skipworth left his home in The Woods, around 7:43 p.m. on Wednesday, April 14, and was traveled to Florence, Alabama, area before coming back to Tyler.

On Saturday, April 17, the FBI was able to ping Skipworth's cellphone to a home on Woods Blvd.

Officials arrived at the residence, but no one answered the door. Contact was made with Skipworth's father who arrived home to meet authorities. Authorities say Skipworth's father was adamant there was not a 13-year-old girl in the home.

Law enforcement says Skipworth's father went and spoke to his son privately for "some time."

When Skipworth met with officials, he was uncooperative and upset his family allowed investigators into their home, according to the affidavit.

Eventually, officials say Skipworth confirmed the child was in his room and she "emerged visibly shaken."

Authorities say the girl told them she met Skipworth online and did, in fact, tell him she was 13. They agreed to meet up and Skipworth parked outside her family's home at night as to not wake her parents.

"Though she initially left willingly, [the child] stated approximately 30 minutes after leaving her residence, she asked Skipworth to take her home," the warrant said. However, Skipworth refused. The girl said Skipworth even had her dispose of her phone to avoid being tracked.

The child also told officials Skipwroth tried to touch her inappropriately as they drove from Alabama to Tyler. She says she was snuck into Skipworth's bedroom window and remained in his room while she was there. She says she made several requests to go home, but Skipworth refused.

When interviewing Skipworth, he said he met the girl though the Instagram and Discord apps

The child told investigators Skipworth sexually assaulted her multiple times while being hidden in his bedroom.