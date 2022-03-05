After 2 fatal motorcycle crashes in Longview, TxDOT stresses importance of Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month

In 2021, Texas recorded 519 fatal crashes involving motorcyclists.

LONGVIEW, Texas — After two fatal motorcycle crashes in Longview over the weekend, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is stressing the importance of motorcycle safety as May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month.

The first crash occurred in the 1300 block of W. Loop 281, in front of Cavender's. The crash led to all eastbound lanes of traffic being closed. The motorcyclist died following the crash.

Another crash happened just hours later, about four miles away.

According to Longview police, the two-vehicle crash, also involving a motorcycle, occurred near the intersection of N. Eastman Rd. and E. Hawkins Pkwy.

The crash blocked all northbound traffic on N. Eastman Rd. and all traffic on E. Hawkins Pkwy. A motorcyclist also died in that crash.

TxDOT says crashes at intersections are one of the leading causes of fatal crashes involving motorcycles and other vehicles.

“One of the most dangerous places for a motorcyclist and for drivers is at intersections," said Jeff Williford, public information officer for TxDOT. "I believe a third of accidents involving motorcycles and fatalities happen at intersections."

In 2021, Texas recorded 519 fatal crashes involving motorcyclists.

“Fatalities in our state went up 7% in 2021," Williford said. "And so we're hoping that with this awareness, bringing attention to motorcycle safety, that in 2022 we'll see a drop in those."

During Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month, TxDOT hopes to encourage drivers to look twice for motorcyclists while on the road in hopes of limiting the amount of crashes and deaths.

“One fatality is too man," Williford said. "So this month is especially focused on motorcyclists safety and making drivers more aware about motorcyclists, and what they can do to better watch out for them and to be more safe on roadways.”