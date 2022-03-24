'Look at what we can do': Women in Longview Day returns after two-year absence

“Celebrating Women: Past, Present, Future," was this year's theme with eight volunteers who portrayed significant women in Longview's history.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Voices from the past were front and center Thursday during the first Women in Longview Day in two years at LeTourneau University's Belcher Center.

The event has been a staple in the city since 1984 but was canceled in 2020 and 2021 because of COVID-19 concerns.

The highlight of Thursday's event, with a theme of “Celebrating Women: Past, Present, Future," was eight volunteers who portrayed significant women in Longview's history.