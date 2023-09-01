End of an era for an East Texas restaurant

It’s the end of an era for lots of East Texas families as a popular restaurant announced it has closed its doors for good.

Example video title will go here for this video

TYLER, Texas — For 23 years, Traditions was a staple in the East Texas community. But today, the kitchen is closed and no smiling customers are walking through the doors and the community is sad about this tradition ending.

Robert Owens, the owner of Traditions said the decision to close down didn’t come lightly. But as more restaurants come into Tyler, Owens felt like it was time.

"Costs have gone crazy. Food costs are, labor costs are very expensive. We have a large building, large footprint here takes a lot of buy into support," Owens said.

Over the years, Traditions has made some loyal customers from all across East Texas.

Owens said he doesn’t know what the future holds for the building, but it is an end of an era here in Tyler.