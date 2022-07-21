After 28 years, Tyler Police Detective Craig Shine is retiring

Shine would like to thank his family and friends for the many years of support of his career.

Detective Craig Shine began his career with the Tyler Police Department on February 11th, 1994. Now 28 years later, he is retiring his badge.

Over his career, Shine has enjoyed a number of assignments as a patrol officer and field training officer.

Shine became a basic peace officer after he attended the East Texas Police Academy. He later achieved his Intermediate, Advanced, and Master Peace Officer certifications.

Shine was a school resource officer for three years at former Robert E. Lee High School. He was then assigned to the Children’s Advocacy Center as a crimes against children detective, where he was able to be a part of the groundbreaking years at the center.

Shine was also a detective in the Major Crimes Unit and then in 2016, he became part of the Property Crimes Unit. During this time, Shine took the lead on several high profile investigations.

Shine was the crisis negotiator for the Tyler Police Department’s Crisis Negotiations Team since 2008. He received two Certificate of Merits for actions taken as a police officer and a Lifesaving award for his response to a kidnapping case.

Shine has also served on the Board of Directors for the Tyler Patrolman’s Association for the past three years.

Over the years, Shine has enjoyed working beside the many great men and women at the Tyler Police Department.

Shine would like to thank his family and friends for the many years of support of his career.