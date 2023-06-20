Tyler aviation camp back for children after pandemic halts program

The Historic Aviation Memorial Museum (HAMM) Aviation 101 Camp is back from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 20-24.

After a few years' intermission due to the pandemic, the Historic Aviation Memorial Museum (HAMM) Aviation 101 Camp is back from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 20-24, said Louis Thomas, past president and Aviation Camp Director.

"The program is alive and well, and we're starting back now for the future," Thomas said.

There are still spots open for children aged 12 through 15 years of age. Many students attend the camp when they are 12 and continue until they age out. Attendance is limited to 15 students.