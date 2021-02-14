After 30 years, curtains to close at Gladewater Opry

GLADEWATER, Texas — For almost 30 years, the Gladewater Opry has played host to the hopes and dreams of generations of performers.

Nancy Ivy and her husband, Jim, who died three years ago, started the Gladewater Opry in 1992 inside what was originally a movie theater in downtown Gladewater — the Ritz from 1932-36 and then The Cozy. (The building hosted contests for young musicians in the 1950s. Elvis Presley is among the famous singers reported to have performed there during that time.)