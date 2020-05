Sisk Buick is no more in Longview, as the dealership has sold its franchise to Peters Chevrolet.

The Sisk family still owns the property at 318 W. Marshall Ave., co-owner Craig Sisk said Tuesday, but its next use hasn't been determined.

"We may go into the used car business in the Longview area, but that’s something in the future," he said.

