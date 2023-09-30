After 30 years in storage, memorial for Gregg County veteran killed in combat to be rededicated

Those who helped give the monument a new home say they hope the public will attend a rededication ceremony at 10 a.m. Oct. 14.

LONGVIEW, Texas — U.S. Army Spec. 4th Class Richard Holloway was buried not long after he was killed in action in 1967. But a 50-year-old monument that pays tribute to his sacrifice only recently was taken to its final resting place.

A few decades after it was removed from public display, a small, triangular concrete marker honoring the slain Bronze Star recipient from Gregg County has been installed at the Judson Community Center, 1129 FM 1844.

Those who helped give the monument a new home say they hope the public will attend a rededication ceremony at 10 a.m. Oct. 14.