After 31 years, Tom Mullins mulls legacy of economic development, Tyler's future

The CEO of the Tyler Economic Development Council reflects on more than three decades on the job and the challenges and opportunities facing his successor

TYLER, Texas — He helped bring dramatic change to Tyler, and now he is making a change himself.

Tom Mullins announced that he will retire after more than three decades as the head of the Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce and the Tyler Economic Development Council (TEDC).

The announcement was made during Monday’s annual meeting of the TEDC.

“To stay in place and have the same—and even stronger—level of support today than when I first came here in 1989 is very unusual,” Mullins said. “But has been very gratifying.”

Mullins arrived from Minnesota during a time of economic turmoil in Tyler and in Texas. An oil bust had devastated the local economy, and his mission was to turn it around. “It involved a lot of explaining about how we’re going to approach the thing, how we’re going to try to diversify away from energy into other areas, to make us less vulnerable to economic up and down,” he recalled.

He says expanding the higher education offerings in the city was one of his early priorities.

“When I first came here, TJC had about 7,000 students," he said. UT Tyler only a little over 3,000, and it was just juniors and seniors and just a couple of graduate programs.”

He says some local junior college leaders were concerned that if UT Tyler became a four-year institution, it would siphon off the best students from their schools. Mullins claimed it would only increase the region’s profile an attract a greater number of students to all the schools in the area.

“Now, TJC is over 12,000 students,” he said. “Almost double what it was when we started, back in the 90’s to get [UT Tyler] the four-year status. UT Tyler’s gone from 3,000 to 10,000. I mean, they’ve tripled. And they’re working toward 15,000 within the next seven to eight years.”

Diversifying the local economy occurred in pieces. He pushed elected officials to offer a variety of tax incentives that were not common in Tyler at the time. Tyler got a few small wins, which led to thousands of new jobs.

“Then we started seeing results,” he said. “We started getting companies to expand, and we started getting new companies that were small, family, garage-type companies that ended up getting much bigger and growing here in Tyler.

“And then we have some big, high-profile relocation projects, you know, like Trane distribution center. And more recently, Centene and Fresenius, and Sanderson Farms. Big, upside companies coming in and making—in some cases, Sanderson Farms $230 million investment, 1,700 jobs. Those are game-changers.”

Mullins says that Tyler had four main economics drivers when he arrived in 1989: energy, manufacturing, distribution, and agriculture. Today, it has 10, including medical services, retail, financial services, and technology. So even though coronavirus has done a lot of damage to the local economy, he thinks Tyler is in a relatively good place.

“Because of our diversity, we have not dropped as far as other parts of the country,” he explained. “Our unemployment rate here is, even at this time of the COVID, is a little lower than the state and national average.”

Mullins also helped expand Tyler’s infrastructure as a way to fuel the economy. He led efforts to create Toll 49 and to pass the half-cent sales tax that led to expansions of Grande Boulevard, Earl Campbell Parkway, and Old Omen Road.

He also helped promote development at Tyler Pounds Regional Airport, such as a bigger terminal and expanded runways. He believes airlines will take advantage of that to add more flights to more destinations.

“Not only DFW, but Houston, Denver, Austin, Atlanta, maybe Chicago,” he said. “That’d be great, if people could start here and get directly to those centers. And we’ve put the investment in the airport to allow that to happen.”

Mullins also says Tyler is in the process of creating Foreign Trade Zones near the airport, which provide tax benefits to companies that import foreign materials to manufacture products.

Mullins says his successor will face challenges, both related to the coronavirus pandemic and the general growth of the city.

“If you look at the last 50-60 years,” he said. “There’s been a very predominant growth pattern, and it’s been in the center of the city—with Broadway being the spine—going south. And a real challenge for Tyler and anybody coming into this position is to help diversify that growth. More growth on the west side, east side, in some of the older communities of north Tyler.”

The section of South Broadway between Loop 323 and Toll 49 is one of the 100 most congested corridors in all of Texas. “A lot of people you hear in Tyler will say, ‘I try to avoid it at all costs,’ at some point,” Mullins said. “An arterial like that gets so congested that people don’t want to deal with it and so they avoid it. And that actually hurts the commercial activity along it.”

While redirecting investment into previously ignored parts of town may be difficult, and they will not have the connections that Mullins has built over the course of 31 years, he believes the next CEO of the TEDC has a great opportunity. “They don’t have to fix anything,” he said. “They don’t have to repair some damage. They can just sort of take-off and build on what we’ve done.”

He says his successor will have multiple current projects to use as a springboard for future development. He told the attendees of the virtual annual meeting that manufacturers from Chicago and Arkansas are considering building factories in Tyler. The creation of a medical school at UT Tyler should increase the odds of bringing more health care companies to the area, and a 534-acre development under construction near Loop 323 and Earl Campbell Parkway will bring housing, retail, restaurants, and entertainment.

According to the TEDC, the median income in Tyler was approximately $17,000 in 1990, which Mullins says was around the middle of the pack for Texas. It has since jumped to more than $55,000 per person, which ranks Tyler among the best cities in the state.

“Most of Texas is getting older because of Baby Boomers,” he said. “But there are three cities getting younger: Midland, Waco, and Tyler. The average age in Tyler now—and most people think of Tyler as a retirement center. It is, we’re retirement-friendly but our average age is not retirement-age. It’s 33.1 years."

“And that’s driven by young Hispanic families and the students that come here for education and then find jobs here, and stay here, and start families here. So, that’s a very healthy demographic for us to project forward 30 years.”

Mullins says he still thinks about two projects Tyler nearly landed but did not. The first was a Trane scroll compressor plant that chose to build in Louisiana after Tyler voters rejected a half-cent sales tax for economic development in 1991. The other was a Goodyear tire factory that passed on Tyler in 2008 when TEDC could not get local support for an incentive package. Mullins says those two projects would have created at least 1,600 jobs.