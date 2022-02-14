Gregg County tax assessor retiring; replacement appointed

After 35 years, Kirk Shields steps downs down from position to spend time with his family and to travel.

GREGG COUNTY, Texas — Gregg County Tax Assessor-Collector Kirk Shields is retiring after 35 years, with county commissioners appointing his interim replacement on Monday morning.

Shields has been with the county for 41 years, working in the auditor’s office before he was elected tax assessor-collector in 1996 and took office the first time in 1997.

“He’s been a very talented tax assessor-collector over the years that I worked with him,” Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt said on Thursday. “He’ll be missed…. He did a great job for the citizens of Gregg County.”