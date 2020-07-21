After closing Tyler location in 2017, rue21 reopening at Broadway Square Mall

The previous rue21 location was in the 6700 block of South Broadway Ave.

TYLER, Texas — In 2017, trendy teen apparel retailer rue21 closed 400 of its 1,194 stores nationwide, including the store previously located in the 6700 block of South Broadway Avenue in Tyler.

But, now, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, rue21 is reopening in the Broadway Square Mall.

“During this unprecedented time, belts were tightened -- but the executive team continued to strategize and collaborate in order to prepare for pent up customer demand,” said interim CEO John Fleming, whose retail experience includes leadership roles at Walmart, Uniqlo, Bed Bath and Beyond, StitchFix and Untuckit, among others. “We fully expected all areas of commerce to take a hit, but to our surprise, our customers were anxious to purchase affordable, fashion-forward pieces that fit into their new way of life. As a result, we beat out last year’s comparables with a record June in terms of gross margin.”

As the retailer prepares for an uncertain back-to-school season, it will prioritize the timely supply of trend-setting inventory, such as its fashion-print facemasks and plus-size rue+ offerings.