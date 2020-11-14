After converging state death certificate data, NET Health reports large rise in East Texas COVID-19 deaths

TYLER, Texas — After reviewing past information from the state of Texas' death certificates, the COVID-19 death counts in several East Texas counties, including Smith County, has soared, according to the Northeast Texas Public Health District on Friday.
In a news release, NET Health showed the overall Smith County death toll rise from 97 to 186. Out of the current 186 deaths, 127 are considered confirmed to be COVID-19 related, while 59 are deemed as probable.
Out of these confirmed or probable deaths, 127 are Tyler residents.
