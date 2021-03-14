After COVID-19 postponements, Magill Musical Theatre Studio students are ready to perform their latest musical

Performances for the musical will be at 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and there will also be a performance at 2 p.m. Saturday.

TYLER, Texas — For Megan Magill, there is nothing in the world like live theater. After nearly a year of postponement due to COVID-19, she’s excited to bring the latest production from her musical theater studio for children to life this week.

Magill, a Tyler native and an actress who has performed in several Broadway national tours, leads Magill Musical Theatre Studio, a pre-professional musical theater studio for children in Tyler.

All 80 of her students, who have to audition to attend the school, are in shows that she writes, directs and choreographs. Beginning Thursday evening, the students will perform Magill’s “Long Story Short: The Musical” at Caldwell Arts Academy auditorium.

The musical was going to begin in May last year, but due to COVID-19 rehearsals barely started. The premiere was later set for this past January, but now the time has come to unveil the students’ hard work.