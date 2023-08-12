After issues raised by business owners, homeless Longview residents say they're being stereotyped

"I guess it felt like we were being generalized," he said. "We can't separate (homeless people) because we want them to integrate back into society."

LONGVIEW, Texas — Brian Farrar is a homeless client of One Love Longview. He knows a good number of other homeless people, many of whom he said grew up and live in the city.

While that fact might make them feel part of the community, recent concerns raised by business owners make Farrar believe there's a growing divide .

After a meeting in June to solicit feedback from stakeholders in the Spur 63/McCann Road corridor, several business owners expressed frustration with members of the homeless population causing issues they said were a result of One Love Longview moving to the area in September.