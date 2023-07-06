DEFYING THE ODDS: After losing legs in wreck, Longview man gains independence

Nathan Davis doesn’t see himself as an inspiration, but he comes off as one to many others in his community.

LONGVIEW, Texas — A Longview man is crediting the community with helping him become more independent after losing his legs in a crash five years ago.

In April 2018, Nathan Davis was driving home from work late at night when he believes he fell asleep at the wheel, went off the roadway and hit a tree.

"Nobody on the scene was convinced that in any way I would make it," Davis said.

Davis said four hours went by before a sheriff's deputy noticed the wreck and called for paramedics. When he arrived at a Longview hospital, his blood pressure had plummeted.

"You can't imagine waking up with tubes down your throat and you don't even know what's going on because you're just waking up," Davis said. "You literally close your eyes and the next thing you know this is your life in this reality and in unbelievable pain."

Davis went through several surgeries at different hospitals, and, unfortunately, the doctors told him his legs would need to be amputated. He says at first he wasn't as concerned about losing his legs, but rather if he could move his body at all.

When it comes to driving in East Texas, the Longview Police Department stresses seatbelt safety.

"I've seen thousands of them," said LPD Public Information Officer Brandon Thornton. "You can see some wrecks that you would hope that the person would have survived if they have been wearing a seatbelt."

Davis is one of the few who survived a collision without a seatbelt.

After years of recovery, he now moves freely around the city with his service dog, Prince. He still travels with his karaoke business and reads poetry at Books & Barrels. Davis also gives back to his community in multiple ways like donating money through selling various items, like his poetry.

"I know it makes for a good story or whatever but the way I believe in all that stuff is if you want rewards later, then you really don't seek the praise now," Davis said. "Don't ever give up and you just got to keep going one day at a time," Davis said. "I know it's kind of a cliché but it really is what it is. I mean, you just got to keep pushing forward through the pain through everything. There's hope, there's always hope."

