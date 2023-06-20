After Texas CROWN Act signed into law, Tyler businesswoman shares personal experience

Tyler businesswoman Jasmine Ware knows the struggles of being discriminated in the corporate world because of her hair.

TYLER, Texas — Tyler resident and businesswoman Jasmine Ware is no stranger to the struggles of being in the corporate world where she said she was often questioned about or discriminated against because of her hair.

With House Bill 567, also known as The Texas CROWN Act, recently signed into law by the Gov. Greg Abbott and set to go into effect Sept. 1, Ware is opening up about her own personal experiences. The CROWN Act, which stands for Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair, prohibits discrimination on the basis of hair texture or protective hairstyle associated with race.

The bill passed out of the Texas Legislature with overwhelming bipartisan support, earning a vote of 143-5 in the Texas House and 29-1 in the Texas Senate.